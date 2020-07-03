WINDIES DREW 2ND WARM UP CRICKET MATCH

The 4-Day Practice Cricket match for the West Indies team in preparation for the 3-Test Series against England from 8th July, ended in a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester yesterday.

As they replied to Jason Holder’s Team 1st innings 272, Kraigg Brathwaite’s Team took their overnight score from 112 for 7 to 178 all out.

When the match ended yesterday, Jason Holder’s Team were 171 for 4. Wicket-keeper/batsman, Joshua Da Silva (56 not out), Nkurmah Bonner (47) and Jermaine Blackwood were the main scorers. Fast bowler, Anderson Phillip took 2 for 20 for Kraigg Brathwaite’s team.

The final scores: Jason Holder’s XI 272 and 171 for 4, Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI 178.

West Indies and England will meet in the 1st Test scheduled to start at Southampton next Wednesday.







