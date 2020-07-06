DREAM 11 ST LUCIA T10 CRICKET RESULTS

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters beat Central Castries Mindoo Heritage by 30 runs Under the Duckworth/Lewis in a match affected by rain the Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground at Gros Islet yesterday.

The scores: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters 122 for 4 off 10-overs; (Kimani Melius 60, Vernillius Gabriel 27 not out; Alleyn Prospere 2 for 33).

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage 49 for 2 off 6-overs; (Stephen NAI-TRAM 21).

In an earlier match, South Castries Lions defeated Mon Repos Stars by 6 runs.

The scores: South Castries Lions 94 for 4 off 10-overs; (Johnson Charles 39, Daren Sammy 31; SAD-RACK Descartes 2 for 8).

Mon Repos Stars 88 for 6 off 10-overs; (Kevin Augustin 29 not out, Keon Gaston 26).

The semi-finals are being played today. South Castries Lions will play against Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will oppose Mon Repos Stars.











