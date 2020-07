MR DOMINIC BRA-NON NIKITA MOSES better known as NICKIE, MOSES and GOOD LIFE of Clare Valley and Lowmans Hill died on Tuesday June 9th at the age of 37. The funeral takes place on Thursday July 9th at the New Testament Church of God, Lowman’s Hill. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Lowmans Leeward Cemetery.







