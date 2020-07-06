Results from The Virtual Soca & Calypso Monarch Competition are in

Soca artiste Sick-O was crowned King on Saturday evening in the Power Soca category of the first ever Virtual Soca & Calypso Monarch Competition.

The competition was organized by Envy Nightclub, STV Online, and the Marketing and Public Relations Consultancy Ignite.

Second place in the Power Soca Category went to Chow Minister while Tandre’ took the third position.

The top position in the Ragga Soca Category went to D’Fusion while Chewalee took the Second position and Javid alongside Magikal took the third position.

Meanwhile in the Calypso Category Chewalee and Shena Collis shared the top spot while Sulle took the second position and third place went to Chico-B.

The Ragga and Power Soca Competitions were aired on Saturday night while the Calypso competition was aired last-night.







