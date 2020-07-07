BRIAN LARA SPOKE OF WINDIES SERIES IN ENGLAND

Legendary batsman, Brian Lara said West Indies must try and win the Test Cricket Series against England in four days because they cannot last five days. The three-Test series starts tomorrow at the A-GEAS Bowl in Southampton.

West Indies have a strong fast bowling line-up, but their batsmen average only 23.59 in 19 Tests since their most recent tour of England in 2017.

The 51-year-old Lara, who scored a record 11,953 runs for West Indies in 131 Tests, said the series would depend on how quickly they can adapt to English conditions.

The opening Test at Southampton and the second and third at Old Trafford Emirates Stadium in Manchester will be played in a bio-secure environment and behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

West Indies have been in the UK since 9th June to prepare for the series. They are holders of the Wisden Trophy after winning 2-1 in the Caribbean last year, but have not won a series in England since 1988.







