DREAM 11 ST LUCIA T10 CRICKET RESULTS

South Castries Lions and Mon Repos Stars advanced to the Final of the Inaugural Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast with victories in the semi-final at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground at Gros Islet yesterday.

South Castries Lions defeated Central Castries Mindoo Heritage by 84.

The scores: South Castries Lions 131 for 2 off 10-overs; (Johnson Charles 60 off 27 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes, Alex Antoine 56 off 32 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes).

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage 47 off 9 overs; (Tarrick Edward 4 for 14, Alex Antoine 3 for 11, Daniel Baptiste 2 for 17).

Mon Repos Stars defeated Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by 8 runs.

The scores: Mon Repos Stars 118 for 4 off 10-overs; (Kevin Augustin 68 not out off 25 balls with 3 fours and 8 sixes, Rohan Lesmond 24 not out with 3 sixes; Larry Edwards 2 for 10).

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters 110 for 3 off 10-overs; (Tarryck Gabriel 48 not out with 2 fours and 4 sixes, VER-NIL-LIUS Gabriel 29 not out with 3 sixes and 1 four).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related