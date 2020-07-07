The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) today hosted the third segment of the four-part mini-series dedicated to the topic of “Pandemic and Digital Currency”.

The discussion featured a panel of experts from the ECCB, who examined the strong partnerships the Bank has been forging to develop the network and environment for the DXCD project.

The ECCB launched its historic Digital EC Currency (DXCD) Pilot project on March 12th, 201, and involves a securely minted and issued digital version of the EC dollar (DXCD).

Senior Project Specialist at the ECCB, Sybil Welsh, said the Covid 19 pandemic has emphasized the need for the development of an ecosystem to facilitate the use of digital currency.

Miss Welsh said the success of the project is dependent on the involvement of all stakeholders.







