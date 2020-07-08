DREAM 11 ST LUCIA T10 CRICKET FINAL RESULTS

South Castries Lions are the first Champions of St Lucia’s Ten/10 Cricket Blast after defeating Mon Repos Stars by 33 runs in the Final at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground at Gros Islet in St Lucia yesterday.

Johnson Charles dominated the batting for South Castries Lions with an undefeated 108 off 40 balls with 12 fours and 8 sixes.

Tonius Simon provided support by scoring 29 not out off 18 balls with 3 fours and a six. The pair shared a second wicket partnership of 132 as South Castries Lions made 147 off 10-overs, scoring their runs at 14.7 runs an over.

Mon Repos Stars were then restricted to 114 for 5 off 10-overs, led by Sabinus Emmanuel’s 35 off 16 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes, and 23 off 10 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes by Hazel Charlery.

The final scores: South Castries Lions 147 for 1 off 10-overs, Mon Repos Stars 114 for 5 off 10-overs.

It took the Super Over to decide the Third-Place play-off between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters after the match ended in a tie.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters made 108 for 6 off 10-overs; (Kirmani Melius 37, Garvin Serieux 28), Central Castries Mindoo Heritage 108 for 5 off 10-overs; (Keddy Lesporis 24, Stephen Naitram 22).

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage won the Super Elimination by 5 runs. Ten teams took part in the Championship.







