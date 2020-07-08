NEMO is partnering with various communities to ensure Emergency Shelters are properly managed

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said it is continuing to work with representatives from communities where Emergency Shelters have been identified, to ensure proper shelter management.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes said the organization continues to work closely with the heads of Churches and schools to select individuals and organizations within these communities who can properly manage the Shelters during times of Disaster.

149 Emergency Shelters have been identified for this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season.







