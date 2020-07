Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the challenges which contributed to the demise of the regional airline LIAT.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, the Prime Minister pointed out that LIAT has served the region well, but there were structural issues that led to the situation that exists today.

Shareholder Government of LIAT have taken a decision to liquidate the airline, in the face of mounting debt, and other challenges brought about by the Covid 19 pandemic







