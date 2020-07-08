The local Meteorological Service says it utilizes the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to determine the intensity of hurricanes.

That’s according to Meteorological Forecaster at the Argyle International Airport, Greggory Cato, while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this week.

Mr. Cato said the scale uses a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed.

Mr. Cato said the scale also estimates potential for property damage and storm surges, based on the various categories.







