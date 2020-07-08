The local Police Force is advising Vincentians to carry out due diligence checks before applying for jobs overseas, to ensure that they do not become victims of Human trafficking.

The word of caution has come from Assistant Superintendent of Police, Junior Simmons who heads the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Police Force.

ASP Simmons said Human Traffickers often advertise lucrative jobs in countries around the world, to try and entice persons who may be unemployed.

ASP Simmons spoke of a case where a young woman was tricked into prostitution by Human Traffickers.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has maintained its Tier 2 ranking on the United States Annual Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP Report).

The TIP Report derives from the Trafficking Victims Protection Act passed in the US Congress in 2000. This act empowers the United States to assess anti-trafficking efforts of 188 countries, including the US.







