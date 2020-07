The Venezuela/Vincentian Friendship Association, VENVIFA, has reiterated its solidarity with the Government and people of Venezuela.

Public Relations Officer of VENVIFA, Marlon Joseph expressed solidarity on behalf of the Association, during a ceremony held at the Venezuelan Embassy on Sunday, to celebrate the 209th Independence Anniversary of Venezuela.

Mr. Joseph spoke of the challenges which Venezuela is currently facing to maintain its sovereignty.







