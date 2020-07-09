Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Grenadian national Dwayne Seaton who is believed to be in his early forties.

Police say Seaton’s lifeless body was discovered with what appeared to be bullet wounds in Baleine Mountain yesterday, Wednesday July 8th 2020.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body of the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.

Persons with information that can aid with the investigation and the apprehension of the offender(s) are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crimes at 1784-456-1339; the Officer in charge of the Eastern Division at 1784-458-7560 or the Owia Police Station at 1784-457-6605; or any police office you are comfortable with.

Police say all information will be treated confidentially.

Two individuals are currently in police custody assisting with the investigations.







