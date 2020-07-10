RSVGPF committed to minimizing spread of COVID-19

Vincentians have been assured that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health to minimize the spread of Covid-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The assurance came from Assistant Commissioner of Police, Christopher Benjamin, during a news conference held on Thursday to officially announce the lifting the ban on amplified music.
ACP Benjamin said the Police will continue to play a supporting role to all stakeholders, in the implementation of the necessary health protocols to combat Covid 19. ACP Benjamin called on all Vincentians to act responsibly during this period.
