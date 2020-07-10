ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL RESULTS

Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United to another impressive English Premier League Football victory and deepened Aston Villa’s relegation worries with a 3-nil win yesterday at Villa Park in London.

The other goals were scored by Mason Greenwood and Paul POG-BA.

Manchester United continued their impressive recent run, extending their unbeaten streak to 17 games in all competitions, and closed to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester City.

Also yesterday, AFC Bournemouth played to a goalless draw, while Tottenham Hot Spur and Everton played a one all draw.







