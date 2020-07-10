Groups established by NEMO to manage satellite warehouses.

The Groups which have been established to manage the Satellite Warehouses located in communities across the country, are expected to meet regularly to assess their state of readiness for a natural disaster.

That’s according to Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Michelle Forbes. Miss Forbes said teams of five or six persons from these communities are appointed to manage the Satellite Warehouses.

Miss Forbes also disclosed that at least two people are required to visit the Satellite Warehouses, to ascertain the needs of a particular community, when responding to disasters.







