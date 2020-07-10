LIAT Shareholder Meetings scheduled for next week

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that the Shareholder Governments of the regional airline LIAT, are expected to hold a meeting next week.

Speaking on NBC Radio this week, Dr. Gonsalves said the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne has written to the LIAT Shareholder Governments requesting a meeting to discuss his plans for the airline.

Prime Minister Gonsalves however pointed out that, while discussions on LIAT are ongoing, he would be moving to ensure that there is airlift in and out of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Shareholder Governments of LIAT have decided to liquidate LIAT, in the face of mounting debt and other challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related