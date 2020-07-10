PRISPAF : A platform for promoting latent talent.

Co-ordinator of the Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival (PRISPAF), Martin Quashie said they want to reach every corner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to develop and promote the latent talents of the Nation’s children.

He made this statement during the 2020 Awards Ceremony for the Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival (PRISPAF), held at the Methodist Church Hall, earlier this week.

Mr. Quashie said children should not be stopped from showcasing their God-given talents and he wants to see every school across the country participating in the Performing Arts Festival.

However, they have to emphasize the academics but children should also be allowed to develop their latent talents. He is pleased with the participation of schools from the Grenadines.







