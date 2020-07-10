Vincy Mas in the spotlight at Baltimore Carnival this weekend

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) said it has partnered with the Baltimore One Caribbean Carnival Committee in the United States, to further promote the Vincy Mas Brand.

Marketing and Development Officer at the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ezworth Roberts said even though Vincy Mas 2020 had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, they continue to promote the Festival as they go forward into 2021.

Mr. Roberts said they will have a showcase as part of the Baltimore One Caribbean Carnival on Sunday showcasing Vincy Mas, from 4:00pm to 5:00pm. Furthermore, the virtual show will be broadcast live on VC3, the Baltimore One Caribbean Carnival Instagram page and all of the CDC’s Sosial Media pages. This is a great opportunity to resume the promotion of the Vincy Mas Brand.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related