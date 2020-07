Director of the National Insurance Services NIS Stuart Haynes said a number of factors have contributed to the change in the pensionable age in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning, Mr. Haynes explained that the pensionable age was changed from sixty to sixty-five but the change is taking place on a phased basis.

Mr. Haynes outlined how the pensionable age will gradually change from age 60 to 65 based on an individual’s year of birth.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related