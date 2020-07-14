VIRTUAL POLICE EXHIBITION SUCCESS

The Crime Prevention Exhibition hosted last week by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has been described as one of the most successful to date.

This year, the Exhibition was hosted as a virtual event, because of the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was broadcast on the Facebook page of the Police Force, with the theme: Securing Citizens and Visitors, through Innovative Policing.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Junior Simmons said the Crime Prevention Unit of the Police Force utilized technology to sensitize the public on pertinent policing issues.







