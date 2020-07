MR KURT ARCHILIUS MC DONALD better known as BUDDY of Campden Park died on Saturday July 4th at the age of 53. He was a Former Employee at ECGC, Campden Park. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 19th at the St. John’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Campden Park. The Service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery.







