Official Launch of Radikal Entertainment

A young Vincentian female is aiming to bring about a radical change to the local entertainment sector with the official launch of a business entitled “Radikal Entertainment”.

The business was founded by local Journalist Rawdica Stephen who recently completed studies at the University of West Indies Mona Campus Jamaica , where she majored in journalism and minored in Entertainment and Cultural Enterprise Management.

Ms. Stephen says she’s always had a love for music and entertainment and felt the need to contribute to the local entertainment industry even though she does not possess any of the creative talents such as singing or dancing .

She says the main aim of the business is to assist creative practitioners develop their personal brand and by extension assist with the development of the Cultural and Creative industries in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Radikal Entertainment operates with the tagline ” Re-imagined Re-defined” and offers a range of services which includes public relations, artiste guidance, social media management and entertainment.







