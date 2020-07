Over three hundred sexual assault cases have been dealt with by the Sexual Offences Unit of the local Police Force, since it was launched in November 2018

This is according to Head of the Unit, Station Sergeant Desrene Daize.

She provided the information during the Virtual Crime Prevention Exhibition hosted by the Police Force last week.

Station Sergeant Daize says the Police also ensure that the victims are protected during the Court trial.







