St.Vincent and the Grenadines bids farewell to Cuban Nurses

St. Vincent and the Grenadines bid farewell to twelve Cuban Nurses who were here since March to help with the country’s national response to COVID-19.

A Cocktail Reception was held on Monday night at the Prime Minister’s residence for the Medical Practitioners.

Minister of Health Luke Browne expressed thanks to the Cuban Health Care Workers for their service to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the past few months.

He told the Cuban Nurses that their sterling contribution to SVG will not be forgotten.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves also expressed his appreciation for the assistance provided by the Cuban Brigade in the fight against COVID-19.







