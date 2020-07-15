The Center for Enterprise Development (CED) is working along with the government to provide assistance to small businesses that have encountered financial difficulties during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Speaking on the Minding Government’s Business program aired on NBC Radio, General Manager Felix Lewis said this is being done through the Promoting Youth Micro-Enterprises (PRYME) programme.

Mr. Lewis said the programme seeks to provide relief to a wide cross-section of the small business sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Lewis said the lack of financial resources is limiting the ability of some small businesses to adapt to the changing environment caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.







