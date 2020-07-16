Farmers are being encouraged to take advantage of the reduced price of fertilizers at the Agricultural Input Warehouse

Farmers throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to access fertilizers at a reduced price at the Agricultural Input Warehouse.

The call came from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during his weekly discussion programme aired on NBC Radio yesterday.

Dr. Gonsalves said the initiative is intended to assist farmers in boosting agricultural production during the Covid 19 pandemic.

And, Dr. Gonsalves appealed to persons within the Ministry of Agriculture to make every effort to accommodate Farmers seeking to purchase the fertilizers.







