Lieutenant Commander Deon Henry of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service has become the third Vincentian national to graduate from the Prestigious United States Naval War College 

Lieutenant Commander (Lt Cmdr) Deon Henry of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service has become the third Vincentian national to graduate from the Prestigious United States Naval War College (US NWC), located in New Port, Rhode Island.

The US NWC, established in 1884 is the oldest institution of its kind and has graduated more than 50,000 students. Its first International Officers program started in 1956 and currently has over 4,500 international alumni from 137 countries worldwide.

Lt Cmdr Henry is a graduate of the US NWC, Naval Staff College (NSC) Class of 2020. The NSC is a graduate-level professional development program designed for mid-career officers preparing them for higher positions of command and staff.

The eleven months residential program of the NSC is divided into three Trimesters and conducted primarily in seminars but also includes field studies, Capstone Exercises, and comprehensive writing assignments.

The NSC Class of 2020 was attended by 71 Officers from 59 countries. Upon successful completion of NSC, international students are awarded an NWC Diploma and a select few are awarded a Master of Arts in Defense and Strategic Studies Degree.

The Commissioner of Police, Colin John, Commander of SVG Coast Guard Service, Brenton Cain and the rank and file Officers of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the SVG Coast Guard Service congratulate Lieutenant Commander Henry on his outstanding achievement.







