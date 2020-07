In another two weeks, the St.Vincent- based airline One Caribbean Ltd will be establishing a base in Barbados, beginning with at least four daily flights out of Barbados.

The announcement was made by Barbados Minister of Tourism Kerrie Symmonds, yesterday, as he addressed the 20th Annual General meeting of the Intimate Hotels of Barbados by video-conference.

Mr. Symmonds said several other airlines have expressed an interest in filling the void left by the liquidation of LIAT.

