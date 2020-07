MR JULIAN CORNELIUS SAYERS of Queens, New York formerly of Paul’s Avenue and Rose Place died on Sunday July 5th at the age of 73. The funeral for takes place on Saturday July 18th at the Caribe Funeral Home, 1922 Utica Ave, Brooklyn New York. The viewing begins at 10:00 am followed by the service. The body will be cremated.







