Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed concern at reports of threats being made against personnel at the Caricom Secretariat in Guyana.

The Prime Minister, who currently serves as Chairman of Caricom, expressed his concern, in a personal editorial on Guyana, broadcast on NBC Radio yesterday.

Dr. Gonsalves called on the President of Guyana to condemn these actions.

During his statement, the Prime Minister called for an end to the ongoing dispute over the outcome of the March 2nd Regional and General Elections in Guyana.







