Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has urged persons involved in processing of applications for the government’s Promoting Youth Micro-Enterprises (PRYME) programme, to desist from charging applicants for various services.

Speaking during his weekly discussion programme aired on NBC Radio this week, the Prime Minister said it has been reported that applicants are being charged for assistance they receive in the development of their business plans, a practice which he said is not acceptable.

Dr. Gonsalves said arrangements will be made to provide the necessary assistance to applicants seeking PRYME funding.







