The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society has been putting measures in place to improve its capacity to respond, during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

That’s according to Harvey Farrell, a member of the local Society, who was speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this week.

Mr. Farrell said the agency works collaboratively at the global level to ensure a timely and targeted response to communities in need.

Mr. Farrell explained that the Red Cross is a voluntary organization providing support to Government agencies.







