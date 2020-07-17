Arnos Vale Vendors have been asked to remove their structures

The Government will be seeking to find alternative locations to accommodate Vendors who ply their trade outside the Massy Stores at Arnos Vale.

The vendors were given letters from the Physical Planning and Development Board, requesting they remove their structures yesterday, July 16th 2020, or face having them demolished.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the issue on WE FM’s Issue at Hand Program on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said the vendors were asked to remove their structures because of several complaints from citizens.

