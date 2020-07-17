Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) continues to make every effort to ensure that its services are accessible by all Vincentians. 

General Manager of the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED), Felix Lewis, said the organization will continue to make every effort to ensure that its services are accessible by all Vincentians.

He gave the assurance while speaking on the Minding Government’s Business program aired on NBC Radio.

Mr. Lewis said over the years, the CED has conducted several field visits to the Grenadines as part of its mandate to serve all communities.

Mr. Lewis said the CED’s reach is limited by the availability of financial resources.







