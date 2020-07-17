MS.MABEL RODNEY of St. Michael, Barbados formerly of Barrouallie died on Saturday July 4th at the age of 80. There will be a viewing at the Anderson’s Funeral Home, located in Barbie’s Hill, St. Michael, Barbados on Tuesday, July 21st from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. The funeral takes place on Wednesday, July 22nd at the New Testament Church of God, Eckstein, located at Tudor Bridge, St. Michael, Barbados. The service begins at 2:30pm. Burial will be at the Westbury Cemetery, St. Michael’s, Barbados.







