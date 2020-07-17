Prime Minister Dr.Ralph Gonsalves calls for more empathy from staff within the Social Welfare Department

Staff within the Social Welfare Department of the Ministry of Social Development are being encouraged to be more compassionate to the needs of persons seeking different forms of assistance.

The appeal was made by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during his weekly discussion programme aired on NBC Radio on Wednesday.

Dr. Gonsalves said the ministry’s mandate is to assist the disadvantaged citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of empathy by those entrusted with fulfilling this mandate.

Dr. Gonsalves said the ministry’s role is particularly important during the Covid 19 crisis.







