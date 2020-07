MRS EVELYN THERESA JACK of Villa died on Sunday May 3rd at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 26th at the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist church. Viewing and Open Tributes begins at 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery. She was the Co-Founder of Jax Enterprise.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related