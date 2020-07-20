Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that a special meeting of Caricom will be held this week to discuss the electoral impasse in Guyana

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has announced that a special meeting of the Caribbean Community Caricom will be held this week to discuss the electoral impasse in Guyana.

Dr. Gonsalves, who is the current Chairman of the regional grouping, made the announcement while speaking on a radio programme in Jamaica last week, where he repeated calls for the results of the March 2 general election to be declared in accordance with the CARICOM supervised recount.

The Prime Minister described the crisis in Guyana as a blot on the nation and the regional body, and he said that certain actions could be taken by the grouping, but did not go into details. In a statement on the matter, broadcast on NBC Radio last week, Dr. Gonsalves said Caricom leaders must take an interest in what is going on in Guyana.

Guyana’s Chief Justice Roxanne George will today deliver a ruling on whether or not the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) would be allowed to use the recounted, valid and certified results to declare the official outcome of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.

Justice George informed Attorneys representing various stakeholders on Friday that the ruling would be delivered at 4pm today.







