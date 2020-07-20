Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says regional airlines have already begun operating to fill the vacuum left by LIAT, which is expected to be liquidated in the upcoming weeks.

Dr. Gonsalves discussed the operations of these airlines, during his presentation on the latest episode of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s online series entitled: ECCB Digital Dialogues.

The panelists discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Regional Air Transport, the Liquidation of Regional Air Carrier, LIAT (1974) Ltd, and the Options and Opportunities for Air Transport in the Region.

Meanwhile, shareholder Government of the regional airline LIAT, are being asked to share part of the financial burden in a new rescue plan to re-organize the airline, which requires an initial reinvestment of EC$108 million.

The re-organization plan, which was made public by Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne on Saturday, was prepared by the Antigua and Barbuda government for consideration by the other major LIAT shareholders, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica. A meeting has been set for 5 p.m. today, where Prime Minister Browne is expected to make his pitch to the other shareholders.







