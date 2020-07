The latest lottery jackpot winner of seventy thousand dollars received her Cheque at a handing over ceremony hosted by the National Lotteries Authority at the at the CDC conference room this morning.

On receiving her prize, Jenifer Haynes of Golden Vale shared what her reaction was like when learnt that she had won the lottery.

General Manager at the National Lotteries Authority McGregor Sealy congratulated Ms. Haynes on her winnings and he encouraged her to use the money wisely.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related