T&T GENERAL SECRETARY IN LEGAL ACTION

General Secretary of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Ramesh RAMD-HAN said he is taking legal action after not being paid for over six months.



Other Trinidad and Tobago Football Association staff members were paid outstanding salaries a week and a half ago by the normalization committee, led by businessman Robert HA-DAD.

A local media outlet on Saturday reported that office staff at the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association had been paid outstanding salaries owed to them for the months of March, April, May and June totaling $400,000 on 9th July. Technical director Dion La FOU-CADE and director of football Richard Piper have also been paid.

National football teams’ technical officials, including men’s coach Terry Fenwick, and communications officer Shaun Fuentes were also not included on the payroll. Fenwick has not been paid since he took up the post in January.

Ramdhan said on Saturday that he is confused why only some Trinidad and Tobago Football Association employees were paid. Ramdhan, who also learned that several national coaches did not receive their outstanding salaries, is not pleased that he was not paid.

The normalisation committee was hired by FIFA to run local football in March, replacing the former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association executive which was led by President, William Wallace. Wallace and his team call themselves the United Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.

Wallace was elected President of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association last November, replacing David John-Williams. Fenwick and Fuentes declined comment on the matter.







