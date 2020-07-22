A weather system is approaching St.Vincent and the Grenadines

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is advising Vincentians to be vigilant and to pay close attention to a weather system which developed in the Atlantic Ocean yesterday.

This appeal was made by Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes as the organization continues to put measures in place to address the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Miss Forbes said residents should continue to monitor the system as it is expected to start affecting St. Vincent and the Grenadines from this weekend.

She appealed to Vincentians to ensure that all of their preparations are in place for any eventuality.







