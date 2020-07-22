Discussions are ongoing in regards to the relocation of Arnos Vale vendors

The Ministry of Works has been tasked with the responsibility of finding a suitable location to facilitate the relocation of vendors who currently ply their trade in the vicinity of Massy Supermarket at Arnos Vale.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his weekly discussion programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Dr. Gonsalves said the government is committed to protecting the livelihoods of the vendors, who were given letters from the Physical Planning and Development Board, requesting their removal.

Dr. Gonsalves said discussions are currently ongoing on a possible location for vendors.







