A Hurricane Watch remains in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

At 11:00 am today, the centre of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was ~ 9.6ºN and 48.3ºW. Gonzalo is moving westward at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph and possesses a minimum central pressure of 997 mb.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by tonight or Friday. A Hurricane watch is in effect for St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Occasional cloudy skies and isolated showers are forecast across (SVG) this evening.

Tomorrow, a shearline (associated with a tropical wave) ahead of Tropical storm Gonzalo should trigger some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across SVG. Moderate to heavy showers, gusty winds and thunderstorm activity are forecast for Saturday as Tropical Storm Gonzalo interacts with the island chain.

Model guidance suggests rainfall in excess of 75mm (3 inches) is possible by late Saturday night. All residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and pay close attention to updates being issued by the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Meteorological Services.

Moderate to fresh (~15 – 35km/h)east to east north easterly(E-ENE) trades will cross the islands up to Friday, storm force winds (~40 -70km/h) are anticipated across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by noon on Saturday, whereas hurricane force winds(100-140km/h)are likely by late evening.

Slight to moderate sea conditions with swells peaking to 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts are forecast up to Friday afternoon. Swells should increase(3.0m-4.0m) by nightfall Saturday as the system begins to affect the islands creating unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and fishermen.

All users of the sea should therefore keep informed on the progress of this system and adhere to warnings issued.







