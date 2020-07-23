NATIONAL CRICKET CHAMPIONSHIPS

Defending Champions, Jules Anthony MSDA Northern Stars, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1), and Keegan’s Bequia XI advanced to the semi-finals of the National Lotteries Authority 1st Division Cricket Championship with victories in last Sunday’s quarter-final matches.

Jules Anthony MSDA Northern Stars defeated Smashers by one wicket at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: Smashers 141 for 9 off 31.2-overs; (Ronald Scott 56, Deptor Culzac 32; Shanghi John 6 for 25, Ronique La Borde 3 for 31), Jules Anthony MSDA Northern Stars 142 for 9 off 40.1-overs; (Akeel Mason 35, Darren Russell 4 for 29, Kesworth Lewis 3 for 31).

Keegan’s Bequia XI beat French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College by 49 runs at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: Keegan’s Bequia XI 130 off 29.1-overs; (Orlando Lavia 31, Loraine Ollivierre 28, Roxell John 3 for 16, Jerdon Jacobs 3 for 36, Tilron Harry 3 for 38), French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College 81 off 20.5-overs; (Jenry Ollivierre 5 for 11, Orlando Lavia 4 for 26).

At the Sion Hill Playing Field, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) defeated Pollard Investments North Windward Combined by 26 runs.

The scores: The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) 215 off 45.5-overs; (Gosnel Cupid 61, Winston Samuel 40 not out, Deswayne Williams 3 for 24, Kerwin Williams 3 for 49), Pollard Investments North Windward Combined 184 for 9 off 27.4-overs; (Elmore Alexander 5 for 55, Gerald Gould 3 for 61).

The fourth quarter-final between Vee Jay’s Roof Top and Bar North Windward and Coreas Distribution Belfongo scheduled to have been played last weekend at the Park Hill Playing Field was not played, due the pitch not ready. The match has now been rescheduled for Sunday also at the Park Hill Playing Field.







