Citizens and residents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have again been called upon to follow the recommendations from Health Officials to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The call comes from Chief Medical Officer, and Chair of the Health Services Sub-Committee, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache.

Medical Practitioner Dr. Jerrol Thompson is again advocating the wearing of face masks, so as to control the spread of COVID-19 in SVG.







