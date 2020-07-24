Participants in this year’s Vincy Youth Got Talent Competition will be focusing on Covid 19 awareness.

Word of this came from Assistant Youth Officer in the Youth Affairs Department, Yolande London during the official launch of the 2020 edition of the competition this week.

Miss London said this year’s competition will be held via social media, because of the Covid 19 pandemic, and will be used to heighten awareness on the virus.

The Youth Affairs Department in the Ministry of Social Development is hosting the VINCY Youth Got Talent Competition, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, the Police Force and the National Family Planning Unit.







