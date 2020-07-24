Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves reminds Vincentians of the health protocols that would be in place at Emergency Shelters, during the Hurricane Season

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reminded Vincentians of the health protocols that would be in place at Emergency Shelters, during the Hurricane Season.

In a statement aired on NBC Radio last evening, Dr. Gonsalves said these special arrangements have been put in place to protect the population from Covid 19.

Meanwhile, Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO, Michelle Forbes, reiterated the importance of making early arrangements to relocate to an Emergency Shelter.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

